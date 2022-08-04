Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Sealed Air worth $18,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $56.45 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

