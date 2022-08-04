Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.55.

Shares of SHW opened at $239.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,776,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

