Shell Asset Management Co. Has $441,000 Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $83.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

