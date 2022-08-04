Shell Asset Management Co. Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BOX were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in BOX by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BOX by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Insider Activity at BOX

BOX Stock Up 3.7 %

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,350. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -93.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.