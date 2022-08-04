Shell Asset Management Co. Has $514,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $65,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $507.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $548.00 and a 200-day moving average of $525.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.15 and a 52-week high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 45.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.