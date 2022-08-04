Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,449 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 46.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

