Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 505 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $169.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $171.87.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

