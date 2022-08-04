SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,684 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $118.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

