Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,364 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $17,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Snap by 5.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Snap by 40.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Snap by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 297,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 87.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106 in the last three months.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Vertical Research lowered Snap to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

