SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.15% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $17,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,844,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,838,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,203,000 after purchasing an additional 83,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 102,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

