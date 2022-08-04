State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KTB. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

KTB opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair cut shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

