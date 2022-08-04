Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 792 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 88,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

NYSE DHI opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

