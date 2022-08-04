Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 1.54% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
