Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $617,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 72.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 110.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 82.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL opened at $98.88 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

