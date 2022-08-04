Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Camping World were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $910,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $29.84 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Camping World from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

