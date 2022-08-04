Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Okta were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.72. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

