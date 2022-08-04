Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 69,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

