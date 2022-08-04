Stephens Inc. AR Buys 273 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

