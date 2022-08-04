Stephens Inc. AR Buys 3,543 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.66.

NYSE HTGC opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.19, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.11%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

