Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 791,211 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,504,000 after purchasing an additional 169,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $20,305,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $209.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.74. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $210.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

