Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

