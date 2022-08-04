Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.75.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $411.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

