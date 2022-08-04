Stephens Inc. AR Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Dividend Announcement

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

