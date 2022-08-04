Stephens Inc. AR Has $419,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA PNOV opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

