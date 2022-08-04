Stephens Inc. AR Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,044 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,392,000 after purchasing an additional 207,877 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,672 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $162.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day moving average is $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

