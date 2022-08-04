Stephens Inc. AR Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,482 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $48.50 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47.

