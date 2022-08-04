Stephens Inc. AR Has $433,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4,557.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 397.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 136,959 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $45.94.

