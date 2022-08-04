Stephens Inc. AR Has $452,000 Position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the first quarter worth $227,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 25.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,808 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

GGZ stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

