Stephens Inc. AR Has $466,000 Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,260,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:KTB opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.