Stephens Inc. AR Has $496,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Booking were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,665.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,966.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,944.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2,151.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

