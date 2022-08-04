Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.09% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 15,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASA opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $23.79.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

