Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL opened at $221.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.64. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

