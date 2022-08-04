Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $37.44.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

