Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AES were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AES by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $18,158,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AES by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -233.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on AES shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

