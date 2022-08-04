Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $392,000 Investment in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.09% of Comtech Telecommunications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $179,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Porcelain acquired 6,250 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $59,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comtech Telecommunications news, CFO Michael Bondi bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Porcelain bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,754.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $289,249. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

