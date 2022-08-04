Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $412,000 Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,812.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,812.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $546,625.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 542,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401,893.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 870,998 shares of company stock worth $10,110,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 6.76. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

