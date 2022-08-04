Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

HACK stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91.

