Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after purchasing an additional 112,720 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 412,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.9 %

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

PWR stock opened at $137.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.99. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

