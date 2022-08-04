Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SAP were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($107.22) to €93.00 ($95.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($139.18) to €115.00 ($118.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($138.14) to €122.00 ($125.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of SAP opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

