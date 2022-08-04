Stephens Inc. AR Sells 10,530 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Exelon were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

