Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,208 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,809,000 after acquiring an additional 129,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,244,000 after acquiring an additional 507,999 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,882,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,943,000 after acquiring an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,387,000 after acquiring an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

AIRC stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.