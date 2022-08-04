Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,333 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Safehold were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.30%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

