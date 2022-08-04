Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,616 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in McKesson were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock worth $23,779,745. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Price Performance

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $327.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.91. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $192.38 and a 1 year high of $346.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

