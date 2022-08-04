Stephens Inc. AR Sells 300 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAA stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 148.31 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $163.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

