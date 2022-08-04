Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,657 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SU opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

