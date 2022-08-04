Stephens Inc. AR Sells 387 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $12,239,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

TEAM stock opened at $225.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.93.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

