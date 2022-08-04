Stephens Inc. AR Sells 39,437 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 39,437 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SEA were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

NYSE:SE opened at $84.01 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

