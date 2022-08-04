Stephens Inc. AR Sells 416 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 742,643 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 730,029 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 434,747 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $10,090,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -90.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

