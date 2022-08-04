Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,219 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,067 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,536.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 596,594 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $7,307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Honda Motor by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 221,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after acquiring an additional 215,130 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.51.

NYSE HMC opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

