Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,149 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.3 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of IONS opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

